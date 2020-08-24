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Info - Le radiazioni 5G intensificano la malattia del Coronavirus ?
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8 views • August 24, 2020
A causa della rapidissima diffusione del Corona virus in tutto il mondo, si pone la questione delle possibili cause. La ricerca mostra che le radiazioni di telefonia mobile portano ad un indebolimento del sistema immunitario e quindi ad una maggiore incidenza di infezioni. In aprile 2020 è stato pubblicato uno studio che indaga se si sono verificate più infezioni da Corona virus in regioni con più radiazioni da 5G.
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