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Biolaboratorul SUA din Georgia. Documentar de investigaţie
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108 views • March 31, 2022
Adresa clipului iniţial, publicat pe 3 martie 2022:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=MFk6jae2DAI
Acest documentar a fost publicat sub titlul Diplomatic viruses - Viruși transportați în valize diplomatice, și cuprinde investigația realizată de o jurnalistă din Bulgaria cu privire la biolaboratorul militar pe care SUA îl operează în Georgia, la Centrul Lugar.
https://youtube.com/watch?v=MFk6jae2DAI
Acest documentar a fost publicat sub titlul Diplomatic viruses - Viruși transportați în valize diplomatice, și cuprinde investigația realizată de o jurnalistă din Bulgaria cu privire la biolaboratorul militar pe care SUA îl operează în Georgia, la Centrul Lugar.
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