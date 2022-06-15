Planet X system shakes solar system / 2 BIG sun CMEs / widespread outages / Yellowstone chaos+floods

Brandon cory Nagley. Jun 14, 2022 The Planet X-Biblical Wormwood system is shaking Earth+Earths solar system/2 BIG sun CMEs (Coronal mass ejections) blast off-High energy+radiation slamming earth/8.4 quake hidden from Global public hits russian lake baikal/LARGE services BlackOUT from social media-telephone-cable companies/Yellowstone chaos+floods (WARNING SIGN as Wormwood approaches your solar system+Earth/READ BELOW. Today is now 6/14/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights-A CME launched by yesterday's slow-motion solar flare is expected to pass near Earth on June 15th.....Geomagnetic storms are "possible" if the CME makes contact. NOAA forecasters say minor G1-class storms are likely, with a chance for G2 (moderate) and a slight chance of G3 (strong) storms.... Also today a large coronal mass ejection that blasted off from the sun made a halo effect around the whole sun as I'm not sure the one today will hit us though it seems earth is being more than affected today as multiple companies and services including youtube are having Black out issues... Telephone, social media and cable companies are all reporting things being down. Just as on YouTube earlier when others didn't see their comments under my last video that was due to multiple services being out from solar energy and radiation already hitting earth with planet x system waves of radiation and energy slamming the back side of earth on a daily basis.... Another large planet x system comet like body passed under the sun also a few days ago... I forgot to post the picture in my last video... Also 2 suns can be seen caught from joseph1964 channel, as you can see the planet x system body near the sun and you'll see ( 2 flares/refractions) bouncing around because there are TWO objects on camera...in Yellowstone National Park all chaos is breaking loose after massive rains and floods shut down both sides of the National Park.... I'm hearing people are or were trapped there also which isn't good... We know more planet x approaches closer to earth the more the weather and climate of Earth and the planets and moons belonging to earth's solar system will get worse weather wise and climate wise... As every planet is having weather chaos and tilting issues in our solar system due to the planet x system here already and it's waiting on planet x/wormwood/the red dragon to soon enter our solar system by September 30th is the target date to join the rest of the system here already that invaded our solar system in 2004. PLANET X NEWS showed from his findings the nemesis/planet x systrm entered our solar system in 2007 though I found evidence of a planet x system body passing our sun far back as 2004.... In Oklahoma strange slimy circle holes are appearing in yards.. News people said that's a "Good thing"... I'm not buying that lie... My opinion is for one they aren't circles they look like a creatures footprints.... My opinion is something not so good ( demonic) in nature possibly came in the guys yard or the other factor which is occurring globally the grounds loosening up due to planet x and it's system effecting this planet.... Plus more .Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section how to accept christ as lord before late...





Credited videos BELOW-

Joseph1964- 2 suns over the UK/ https://youtu.be/rCkd8fVJxUo

Jeba Malar/ planet x system stellar core object lighting up the clouds I believe in Indonesia- https://youtu.be/LFxAq1SomkM





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7x9fV1rfEU