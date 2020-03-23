Martial Law Disguised

They are just doing this to keep people safe right? They do this all under the "name or disguise of helping people" when all of it is nefarious in nature. They have to start the ball rolling and now it is in motion and people ALLOW this OUT OF FEAR! It is called the VIRUS of FEAR.



Matilda’s Law, new rules for social distancing that New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has named in honor of his elderly mother, go into effect at 8 tonight.



The rules are aimed a slowing the spread of infection by the novel coronavirus and reducing demand on our limited medical resources.



Anyone can catch the virus, which causes COVID-19. Most people will be asymptomatic or have only mild effects. But for about 13 percent of cases, according to figures released Sunday, treatment can require hospitalization.



And, it seems to be particularly lethal for senior citizens. Which is why Cuomo named it for his 88-year-old mother.