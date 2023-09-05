Create New Account
X22 Report - Ep. 3149b - Emergency Alert System Test, Everything They Do Has Been Forecasted & Prepared For
X22 Report
 The [DS] is under the control of the patriots and they are being exposed every step of the way. Biden is being publicly shamed and [BO] is next in line. The move to shutdown the elections is already taking place, they are doing a test of the EAS and this is one of the biggest tests just in case the country is hit with a natural disaster or an attack. Everything the [DS] does has been forecasted and prepared for. 

