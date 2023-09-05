X22 Report - Ep. 3149b - Emergency Alert System Test, Everything They Do Has Been Forecasted & Prepared For

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
The [DS] is under the control of the patriots and they are being
exposed every step of the way. Biden is being publicly shamed and [BO]
is next in line. The move to shutdown the elections is already taking
place, they are doing a test of the EAS and this is one of the biggest
tests just in case the country is hit with a natural disaster or an
attack. Everything the [DS] does has been forecasted and prepared for.
