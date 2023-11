Addictions, Spirit Influence and Law of Attraction, Why to Own Our Feelings, Most of Us Are Children in Adult’s Body, Pain Pleasure and Numb, Giving Up Childhood Beliefs (Christmas), I Am Worthless

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/SDeRs2W7SJQ

20131111 Texas USA 2013 - Jesus - Addictions & Why We Want Them S2



Cut:

1h10m44s - 1h29m17s



Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************



“THE ONLY WAY THAT BELIEF IS GOING TO LEAVE US IS TO FEEL IT. IT’S THE ONLY WAY IT CAN LEAVE US. IT’S NOT GOING TO LEAVE YOU JUST BY TRYING TO ACCEPT THE DIFFERENT BELIEF IN YOUR MIND. IT CAN’T LEAVE YOU THAT WAY. IT’S NOT GOING TO. THE ONLY WAY A CHILDHOOD BELIEF IS RELEASED IS BY FEELING THE BELIEF.”

@ 1h18m15s



“SO YOU WANT TO FEEL YOUR ACTUAL CHILDHOOD BELIEFS AND NOT THE ONES YOU WANT TO HAVE NOW.”

@ 1h20m53s



“ALLOW YOURSELF TO FEEL THEM – THESE BELIEFS THAT YOU HAVE. THAT’S ALL THAT’S REQUIRED. WHEN YOU FEEL A BELIEF TO A COMPLETION, IT DISSAPEARS FROM YOU. YOU SEE, THESE BELIEFS ARE TRAPPED EMOTION WITHIN YOUR SOUL. AND ANYTIME YOU TRAP AN EMOTION IN YOUR SOUL, IT DETERMINS YOUR BELIEF SYSTEM.

@ 1h21m50s



“WHATEVER YOU TELL YOUR MIND IS NOT GOING TO CHANGE YOU.”

@ 1h24m35s



“THIS IS THE PROBLEM WITH THIS CONCEPT – THAT YOU CAN CHANGE YOUR MIND. YOUR MIND IS ONLY CAPABLE OF CHANGING WHEN THERE IS NO EMOTIONAL IMPEDIMENT TO THE CHANGE.”

@ 1h25m33s