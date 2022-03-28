BIDEN: WE'RE IN 'LONG FIGHT' WITH RUSSIA OVER UKRAINE. WHO BENEFITS FROM ESCALATION?

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
In President Biden's final speech in Europe - held in Warsaw - not only did he call for "regime change" in Russia but he warned that the war in Ukraine would be "long." As Glenn Greenwald wrote recently, the Biden Administration seems to be doing everything it can to PROLONG the war. Why? Who benefits? Also today: Ukraine's Zelensky slams NATO's "cowardice" and Hunter Biden shown to be behind biolab funding.