Inspiry Yeswise: "The Idea"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bringing an idea into reality involves choices and action that draw on multi-dimensional aspects of perception and thought.
~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy:
~ Inspiry Yeswise archive: https://yeswise.com/inspiry.htm
~ Insights archive, notes, resources:
https://awaremore.com/Programs
~ reality analysis & philosophy: https://holisticreality.com
~ natural health info + items: https://reallywell.com