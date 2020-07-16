Roger Stone's Sentence Commuted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I want to congratulate Roger Stone for not going to prison for "something" that several other people have blatantly done and have nothing happen to them. The only reason why Roger Stone was headed to prison was because he is a Trump supporter. Even thought this was the right move by Trump, things in this country are still not going to get better until Trump calls on the American people to stand up. Unfortunately, I don't think this will happen.
👍Please subscribe to the channel to not miss any of my "Liberty Thoughts"
Join the Facebook Page and Group to share your "Liberty Thoughts"
✔Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/libertythoughts76
✔Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/315832226252433/
#liberty #liberty thoughts #rogerstone #maga #epsteindidntkillhimself