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DEATH BY VAX - ORGANS OF DEAD VACCINATED PEOPLE PROVES AUTO IMMUNE ATTACK
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345 views • December 29, 2021
In this document, Dr. Bhakdi points out that the organization of the immune system itself will prevent any and all intramuscularly injected vaccines from reliably protecting the respiratory tract against infection; the COVID vaccines simply conform to this general rule. Dr. Burkhardt gives a summary of his recent histopathologic findings on 15 patients who had died within days to months after the vaccination. He describes a striking and unique picture of lymphocytic infiltration that is centred on the blood vessels but affects many organs, but most prominently the heart and the lungs. Bhakdi and Burkhardt consider these findings “clear evidence of vaccine-induced autoimmune-like pathology.” https://doctors4covidethics.org/on-covid-vaccines-why-they-cannot-work-and-irrefutable-evidence-of-their-causative-role-in-deaths-after-vaccination/
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