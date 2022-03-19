© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dogman Encounters Episode 398 -- The Scariest Dogman..! -- Part 1
Follow
2
Share
Report
203 views • March 19, 2022
If you listened to Episodes 139, 280, and/or 281, you heard "Robin" talk about the experiences she's had, with Dogmen on her property, in Montana, over the years. Well, since Episode 281 aired, she's had several new experiences with them. There's a twist, though. You see, a Dogman that looks and acts differently from the other Dogmen has taken up residence on and around her property. She's deathly afraid of it too. Whereas Robin describes the other Dogmen as looking like huge timberwolves, she says this latest Dogman looks like something straight out of your worst nightmare. While the other Dogmen she's seen, around her property look like they have fur coats, the Dogman she's so terrified of has what looks like shaggy hair all over its body. Not only does it look different, but it acts differently too. If you tune in to tonight's show, you'll be able to listen to Robin share what's been going on. We hope you'll do that.
If you'd like to listen to tonight's new episode of My Bigfoot Sighting, here's the link...
https://youtu.be/230wykGCkEk
If you’d like to help support the show, by buying your own Dogman Encounters t-shirt, sweatshirt, tank top, or coffee mug, please visit the Dogman Encounters Show Store, by going to…
https://Dogman-Encounters.MyShopify.com
If you've had a Dogman encounter and would like to speak with me about it, whether you'd like to keep your encounter confidential or be interviewed on a show, please go to…
https://DogmanEncounters.com and submit a report.
If you've had a Sasquatch sighting and would like to be a guest on My Bigfoot Sighting, please go to…
https://MyBigfootSighting.com and submit a report.
Thanks for listening!
I produce 2 other shows, that are available on YouTube. If you haven't checked them out, already, here are links to them...
My Bigfoot Sighting YouTube Channel @My Bigfoot Sighting
My Paranormal Experience @My Paranormal Experience
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dogman Encounters
https://www.youtube.com/c/dogmanencounters/videos
If you'd like to listen to tonight's new episode of My Bigfoot Sighting, here's the link...
https://youtu.be/230wykGCkEk
If you’d like to help support the show, by buying your own Dogman Encounters t-shirt, sweatshirt, tank top, or coffee mug, please visit the Dogman Encounters Show Store, by going to…
https://Dogman-Encounters.MyShopify.com
If you've had a Dogman encounter and would like to speak with me about it, whether you'd like to keep your encounter confidential or be interviewed on a show, please go to…
https://DogmanEncounters.com and submit a report.
If you've had a Sasquatch sighting and would like to be a guest on My Bigfoot Sighting, please go to…
https://MyBigfootSighting.com and submit a report.
Thanks for listening!
I produce 2 other shows, that are available on YouTube. If you haven't checked them out, already, here are links to them...
My Bigfoot Sighting YouTube Channel @My Bigfoot Sighting
My Paranormal Experience @My Paranormal Experience
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dogman Encounters
https://www.youtube.com/c/dogmanencounters/videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.