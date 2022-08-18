THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [3 of 3] Thursday 8/18/22 • MATT EHRET - RISING TIDE FOUNDATION • Infowars

THE ESTABLISHMENT WANTS TO DEMORALIZE YOU TO FORCE YOUR OBEDIENCE, BUT FIND OUT HOW TO BREAK FREEThe system wants to narrow your thoughts and thus your awareness by limiting your mind

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