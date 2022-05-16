Jeannie Lee Comments on Possible Reasons for Elon Musk To Put the Twitter Deal “On Hold’

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05/13/2022 Elon Musk says on Twitter he is temporarily holding off on the US$44 billion Twitter deal but he is still committed to it. Jeannie Lee commented on the possible reasons behind Musk’s decision on CBC News on May 14.