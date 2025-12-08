THE SET UP: How America’s Domestic Enemies Plan to Get Away with Sedition with Dr. Timothy Shindelar | Ep 48 | Going Rogue with Lara Logan

If you have ever wondered who the “they” is when people say they did this or they did that, especially when they are talking about treason, sedition, subversion of the President, and going against the will of the American people, who is behind all of this? Dr. Timothy Shindelar, a former United States Marine Corps Colonel, U.S. Army War College graduate, and brave federal whistleblower who has been working on this for nearly a decade, has some of those answers.





He breaks down how a hidden command and control structure has allowed agencies to move in lockstep to suppress the truth, protect political allies, and silence whistleblowers. From Fast and Furious to IRS targeting to Russia collusion and the Ukraine impeachment, the same system keeps appearing: the Council for the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency, created in 2008 with support from both parties.

Shindelar explains how this council has been used to shield powerful figures, bury investigations, and retaliate against whistleblowers despite legal protections. Even selecting Anthony Fauci as a guest of honor sent a clear message across the government that he was untouchable. Whistleblower Dr. Timothy Shindelar exposes how this structure works and how it has been used against the American people.













Download Dr. Timothy Shinedelar’s Document Archive here: https://bit.ly/shinedelar_docs













00:00 "Impeachment and Election Manipulation"





20:13 "Crypto Access for Everyone"





30:13 "Support Persecuted Christians Today"





34:54 "Understanding Retaliation and Reprisal"





45:39 Leadership Undermined by Disloyalty





01:03:01 "Power Lies in Withholding Oversight"





01:09:03 Strategic Planning for Government Operations





01:16:26 CIA-Supported Syrian Rebel Program





01:27:25 Corporate Accountability and Civic Action





01:46:54 "Seditious Conspiracy Evidence Exposed"





01:57:47 "Equality vs. Justice Taney's Ruling"





02:00:18 Fixing It Before Midterms





02:17:24 "Obama Protects Classified Whistleblowers"





02:26:20 DOJ IG Indemnity Discussion





02:34:41 Fighting Government Corruption





02:47:25 Founding of Policy Studies Institute





02:55:03 "No Work, No Public Funds"













