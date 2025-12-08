BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE SET UP: How America’s Domestic Enemies Plan to Get Away with Sedition with Dr. Timothy Shindelar | Ep 48 | Going Rogue with Lara Logan
LaraLogan
LaraLogan
188 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 2 days ago

If you have ever wondered who the “they” is when people say they did this or they did that, especially when they are talking about treason, sedition, subversion of the President, and going against the will of the American people, who is behind all of this? Dr. Timothy Shindelar, a former United States Marine Corps Colonel, U.S. Army War College graduate, and brave federal whistleblower who has been working on this for nearly a decade, has some of those answers.


He breaks down how a hidden command and control structure has allowed agencies to move in lockstep to suppress the truth, protect political allies, and silence whistleblowers. From Fast and Furious to IRS targeting to Russia collusion and the Ukraine impeachment, the same system keeps appearing: the Council for the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency, created in 2008 with support from both parties.

Shindelar explains how this council has been used to shield powerful figures, bury investigations, and retaliate against whistleblowers despite legal protections. Even selecting Anthony Fauci as a guest of honor sent a clear message across the government that he was untouchable. Whistleblower Dr. Timothy Shindelar exposes how this structure works and how it has been used against the American people.




Download Dr. Timothy Shinedelar’s Document Archive here: https://bit.ly/shinedelar_docs




00:00 "Impeachment and Election Manipulation"


20:13 "Crypto Access for Everyone"


30:13 "Support Persecuted Christians Today"


34:54 "Understanding Retaliation and Reprisal"


45:39 Leadership Undermined by Disloyalty


01:03:01 "Power Lies in Withholding Oversight"


01:09:03 Strategic Planning for Government Operations


01:16:26 CIA-Supported Syrian Rebel Program


01:27:25 Corporate Accountability and Civic Action


01:46:54 "Seditious Conspiracy Evidence Exposed"


01:57:47 "Equality vs. Justice Taney's Ruling"


02:00:18 Fixing It Before Midterms


02:17:24 "Obama Protects Classified Whistleblowers"


02:26:20 DOJ IG Indemnity Discussion


02:34:41 Fighting Government Corruption


02:47:25 Founding of Policy Studies Institute


02:55:03 "No Work, No Public Funds"




Paid Partnerships:




Monetary Gold


Discover how you can shield your savings now.


Visit https://LaraLovesGold.com


or call Monetary Gold at (800)-888-0807


and ask about the Lara Logan Special.




GiveSendGo


A crowdfunding platform that shares your values and supports your mission Reduced processing fees for any campaign you choose to start and keep more of what you raise!


Visit https://GiveSendGo.com/Lara & use code ‘LARA2025’




BlockTrust IRA


The world’s first AI Cryptocurrency IRA Platform


Rapidly Accelerating American Retirement Wealth


Visit https://laralogancrypto.com


For a limited time, they’re offering viewers up to $2,500 in bonus crypto when you open an account.




Equipping The Persecuted


Visit https://give.equippingthepersecuted.org


100% of all donations go directly to help Christians that are being persecuted throughout Nigeria.




Join our email list and support us if you can, at https://laralogan.com/




Going Rogue with Lara Logan is now available AD-FREE on Substack for our Paid Subscribers: https://laralogan.substack.com/subscribe




Subscribe to Lara on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaraLoganOfficial


Follow Lara Logan on X: https://x.com/laralogan




Going Rogue, Lara Logan, Podcast, corruption, deep state, whistleblower




All music licensed via Artlist.io




https://bit.ly/goingrogue-ep48

Keywords
lara logangoing roguetimothy shindelar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy