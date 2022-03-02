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GEOENGINEERING, GLOBALISM & TRANSHUMANISM (the plan to control humanity)
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2 views • March 02, 2022
Full Show Notes: https://danhappel.com/geoengineering-globalism-transhumanism-the-plan-to-control-humanity/
WELCOME TO THE WORLD OF GEOENGINEERING, GLOBALISM & TRANSHUMANISM!
In our Alice in Wonderland world, the rabbit hole once entered seems increasingly bizarre as we descend into a bottomless pit of reality.
What seemed unbelievable tin foil hat conspiracy theory several decades ago, are not only factually correct and provable, but grossly under-reported by our so-called leaders and the controlled press.
To say that there is a particularly malevolent group of Power Elite Globalists that see most of humanity as little more than insects and useless eaters is understatement.
To say that they are a genocidal bunch of sociopaths and megalomaniacal bastards is giving them the benefit of the doubt.
It is frightening knowing that a group of very powerful megalomaniacs that hold God and his creation in total contempt are the ones in charge of this “brave new world” of advanced technology.
It is even more frightening when you realize that most of these people couldn't change a flat tire by themselves, but because of their wealth can buy the willing lackeys and useful idiots that are willing to do almost anything for fame and fortune.
Connecting the Dots
Stay Informed:
https://danhappel.com/be-in-the-know-email
The Power of Nitric Oxide
https://danhappel.com/Healthy-Secret-Nitric-Oxide-Replay
WELCOME TO THE WORLD OF GEOENGINEERING, GLOBALISM & TRANSHUMANISM!
In our Alice in Wonderland world, the rabbit hole once entered seems increasingly bizarre as we descend into a bottomless pit of reality.
What seemed unbelievable tin foil hat conspiracy theory several decades ago, are not only factually correct and provable, but grossly under-reported by our so-called leaders and the controlled press.
To say that there is a particularly malevolent group of Power Elite Globalists that see most of humanity as little more than insects and useless eaters is understatement.
To say that they are a genocidal bunch of sociopaths and megalomaniacal bastards is giving them the benefit of the doubt.
It is frightening knowing that a group of very powerful megalomaniacs that hold God and his creation in total contempt are the ones in charge of this “brave new world” of advanced technology.
It is even more frightening when you realize that most of these people couldn't change a flat tire by themselves, but because of their wealth can buy the willing lackeys and useful idiots that are willing to do almost anything for fame and fortune.
Connecting the Dots
Stay Informed:
https://danhappel.com/be-in-the-know-email
The Power of Nitric Oxide
https://danhappel.com/Healthy-Secret-Nitric-Oxide-Replay
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