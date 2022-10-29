HARD TO BELIEVE

Create New Account
Kay Rubacek is an award-winning filmmaker, author, TV host, and speaker on faith, family, and freedom.

Kay’s family fled communist regimes three times. Now she uses her work to face the regime in its modern, global form.

After studying Fine Arts at college, Kay has worked as a professional in the production industry for over 20 years. She has produced hundreds of hours of programs for print, gaming, television, and the cinema. Many have won national and international acclaim.

Kay’s recent works have focused on China, communism, and true stories of courage in the USA.

https://kayrubacek.com/

