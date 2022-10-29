HARD TO BELIEVE

Kay Rubacek is an award-winning filmmaker, author, TV host, and speaker on faith, family, and freedom.
Kay’s family fled communist regimes three times. Now she uses her work to face the regime in its modern, global form.
After studying Fine Arts at college, Kay has worked as a professional in the production industry for over 20 years. She has produced hundreds of hours of programs for print, gaming, television, and the cinema. Many have won national and international acclaim.
Kay’s recent works have focused on China, communism, and true stories of courage in the USA.
https://kayrubacek.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.