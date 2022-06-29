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Ep. 731 – Why Has Mental Illness and Confused Sexuality Skyrocketed?
We start with a look at the explosion of mental illness and number of people who now identify as LGBT in America. How did we get here, and what does it mean, when Bill Maher is even telling the left to stop the insanity?
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