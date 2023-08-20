6-year-old girl landing a jet/Animal Stories

6-year-old girl landing a jet: ‘At least we didn’t crash!’July 12, 2023

A pilot who’s teaching his 6-year-old daughter how to fly shared a video showing her landing a jet. The video was posted to the YouTube channel RuthlessAviatorGirl, and among other posts, it primarily shows videos of the pilot’s 6-year-old daughter Ruthless (not sure if that’s her nickname) piloting the jet at various stages of flight.

https://deadstate.org/video-shows-6-year-old-girl-landing-a-jet-at-least-we-didnt-crash/

1:34 6-year-old girl landing a jet

