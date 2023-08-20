6-year-old girl landing a jet/Animal Stories

6-year-old girl landing a jet: ‘At least we didn’t crash!’July 12, 2023
A pilot who’s teaching his 6-year-old daughter how to fly shared a video showing her landing a jet. The video was posted to the YouTube channel RuthlessAviatorGirl, and among other posts, it primarily shows videos of the pilot’s 6-year-old daughter Ruthless (not sure if that’s her nickname) piloting the jet at various stages of flight.
https://deadstate.org/video-shows-6-year-old-girl-landing-a-jet-at-least-we-didnt-crash/
1:34 6-year-old girl landing a jet
:31 A Man and his feathered friend
:38 A Surprising encounter with a wild fox
:36 Petey the Cat
1:41 Bobcat Vs. Rattlesnake
5 clips, 5:02.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.