🪖🇺🇸🇮🇷 Thinking US can just land & beat Iran is ‘crazy’- Ex-SEAL

The Iranians “don't mind dying for their cause, especially if we're the ones invading,” says Matt Bracken, a former US Navy SEAL.



He mocks US military leaders brashly touting numbers of bombs they drop on Iran.



💬 “Anybody who thinks that the US has a technological upper hand, and that American marines are somehow tougher than the Persian Revolutionary Guards is really crazy,” he says, adding:



💬 “What they're going to do is… let the Americans in. They're going to turn off radar, turn off defenses… And then they'll close the trap.”

Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates

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