N-Acetyl Cysteine demystified at 40Hz - the longevity frequency? 🎙️ July Biohacking Q&A #25

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I answer the July Biohacking and lifehacking questions...
6:01 NAC taken for mercury detox causes negative side effects
10:46 NAC causing a bad body odor
13:39 Is NAC working?
14:32 40Hz light/sound gamma waves for brain optimization
24:25 Is nutrition more important than supplementation?
27:42 Which six ingredients would you include in a Nootropic stack?
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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