EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ☭ ABOUT SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 IN UNDER 5 MINUTES

The Rubber Duck ™ - I don't know how Emilio did this - but here's everything you need to know about September 11 in under 5 minutes.
Source: https://x.com/TheRubberDuck79/status/1859594498436645292
The Smoking Guns of September 11th
I was just going to paste the link here...but it looks like the MOSSAD link a couple posts ago got Orwelled...so, without further ado, dear readers, here are the (as of this posting) 275 smoking guns of September 11th, 2001:
250+ 9/11 'Smoking Guns' Found in the Mainstream Media (Last updated: 10/27/2009)
http://911liarsexposed.blogspot.com/2010/03/smoking-guns-of-september-11th.html