Athena: This movie came out last year on Netflix, September 23, 2022, about a future civil war in France.
Hamilton-Moore Effect
Published Yesterday

If I'm not mistaken, this massive civil war is happening right now in France.

Was the world warned again that a destructive event is coming. Should we pay attention to all of Hollywood movie productions?

Is America Next?


