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The Immortal Soul and What it Would Mean
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13 views • January 04, 2021
Atheists do not believe in God or the things of God. They believe that there is nothing awaiting us upon death. "Religions" around the globe and all down through time have provided teachings concerning the possibility of a "here-after".
For Christians, we believe most definitely in an afterlife.
You have to dig deep to separate what the Bible says from what man says.
Please allow me to give you something to ponder, to research, and to pray about.
For Christians, we believe most definitely in an afterlife.
You have to dig deep to separate what the Bible says from what man says.
Please allow me to give you something to ponder, to research, and to pray about.
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