Dr Sherri Tenpenny - the mRNA shot is deadly, in 42 days to a year out, a large of people will die from auto immune disease; SHOT IS SCIENTIFICALLY UNTESTED - BASSEL FAILED; COMPROMISED by W H O__13

Sherri J. Tenpenny, DO, AOBEM(95-06), AOBNMM, ABIHMDr. Sherri J. Tenpenny is an osteopathic medical doctor, board certified in three medical specialties. Widely regarded as the most knowledgeable and outspoken physician on the adverse impact that vaccines can have on health, Dr. Tenpenny has been a guest on hundreds of radio and national television programs11) THE NUREMBERG CODE RELATING TO COVID-19The Nuremberg Code as it applies to masks, the Covid vaccines and covid tests. read article hereThe Nuremberg Code as it applies to the Covid vaccines and covid testsDylan Eleven | Truth11.comWe can and must decline these deadly and destructive Covid-19 vaccines. And we must resist the dangerous and completely useless PCR tests administered in the nasal cavity.Our right and ability to decline these procedures and not be discriminated against for doing so, by employers, police or anyone else is outlined clearly in the following section of the Nuremberg Code. Keep this info handy to pull out anytime you need it.Article 6, section 1:Any preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic medical intervention is only to be carried out with the prior, free and informed consent of the person concerned, based on adequate information. The consent should, where appropriate, be expressed and may be withdrawn by the person concerned at any time and for any reason WITHOUT DISADVANTAGE or prejudice.Article 6, section 3:In no case should a collective community agreement or the consent of a community leader or other authority substitute for an individual’s informed consent.THE COVID-19 SCAMDEMICWe have hundreds of articles on Truth11.com exposing the truth about COVID-19 and all measures taken in response to it. Here is an 11 point summary of the big picture and some key focus articles.1) COVID-19 CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITYSince flu was renamed Covid-19, and other diseases and deaths have been re branded covid last year, unprecedented harm was inflicted on countless millions of people. Western mass media, health professionals, organizations and governments world wide are complicit in the greatest ever public health crime against humanity. They should all be prosecuted and held accountable for their endless mass deception campaign. Read Article Here2) COVID-19 BIGGEST SCAM IN HISTORYThe Covid Outbreak: “Biggest Health Scam of the 21st Century.” Report by 1500 Health Professionals. Read article here3) FREEDOM OF INFORMATION REQUEST 1 = NO VIRUS PROVEN TO EXISTThere have been several requests of information that have been replied to and they clearly state there has been no isolation of “Covid-19” The virus does not exist. You can read one of the Freedom Of Information Requests from Canada here4) FREEDOM OF INFORMATION REQUEST 2 = NO DEATHS FROM COVID-19Another freedom of information request from the UK asked how many people have died from covid-19 alone, not counting those who had other reasons for their death. The answer was NONE. View the request here5) MASKS GIVE NO PROTECTION AND CAUSE HARMMask Test Showing Carbon Dioxide Levels + Mask Test Showing Oxygen Levels = DO NOT WEAR MASKS Read Article HereHazardous Mask Wearing, read article HereMandatory Masks and Vaccines Break the 10 Points of the Nuremburg Code, Read article hereSTUDY: Long term mask use breeds microbes that infiltrate the lungs and contribute to advanced stage lung cancer Read Article Here6) LOCKDOWNS CAUSE HARM AND PROVIDE NO BENEFITLockdowns Are Based On Fraud, read article hereLockdowns Motivated By Occult Doctrine. Read article hereDoctors Questions Lockdowns, read article hereA study of 10 million found that asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 did not occur at all, thus undermining the need for lockdowns, read article here7) DEADLY COVID-19 VACCINES ARE NOT EVEN VACCINES THEY ARE GENE THERAPY AND MUST BE AVOIDED100,000 doctors & medical professionals oppose COVID-19 vaccine Read Article HereWhy People Will Start Dying a Few Months After the First Covid-19 MRNA Vaccination. Professor Delores Cahill: Watch HereLarge Scale COVID-19 Vaccination Injuries and Deaths, read article here8) NO STATE OF EMERGENCY EXISTSEach country has its own declaration of emergency guidelines. Here is the Canada-Wide Declarations of Emergency For Covid-19| Understanding how the Declarations of Emergency have never existed, read article hereThere Is No Covid-19 VirusNo record of “COVID-19 virus” (SARS-COV-2) isolation by anyone, anywhere on the planet___________DR Andrew Kaufman: There is no pandemic, the governments are faking the death counts (simply placing all deaths in the fabricated COVID category), all the governments are using a fraudulent RT-PCR machine to mark healthy people as infected (therefore driving a fear based case-demic of people who aren’t ill) plus the vaccine is designed to kill, cripple and/or cause infertility.