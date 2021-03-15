Wexit is Coming

'Albexit': Why this economist thinks Alberta could separate from Canada'If it's really put to the wall, I think it could end up being an independent country,' says Jack MintzAs Albertans take to the streets and the roads to demand better support for the struggling oil and gas sector, one public policy expert says the province could go the way of the Brits.Jack Mintz, a president's fellow at the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy, wrote in the Financial Post Wednesday that an "Albexit could be the next big shock."The column comes a day after the federal government pledged more than $1.6 billion in mostly loans to support Alberta's ailing energy sector after the price of crude tumbled to $11 a barrel in late November.Mintz spoke to As It Happens host Carol Off about what he calls Alberta's "nuclear option." Here is part of their conversation.Your article that you wrote, published today, it goes into details about what you think is possible, and you talk about all the ways ... you think Alberta could have a Brexit, an Albexit, and stand as its own country. Do you want to describe that for us?I think Alberta has to, if it's really put to the wall — and I'm not arguing it should do it now — but if it's really put to the wall, I think it could end up being an independent country. You know, separating from Canada with an ability to develop its own trading relations, its own government as it wishes to have.'Wexit' talk doesn't stop at Alberta's border with Conservative surge in B.CWhile much has been made of the Conservative Party's sweep of Saskatchewan and most of Alberta in Monday's night election, the blue wave didn't stop at the Rockies.Instead, it continued into British Columbia's Interior and northeast, parts of the province where support for Conservative candidates ranged from 45.1 per cent in Kootenay-Columbia in the south to a full 69.9 per cent in Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies in the north.If At First You Don't Secede... WexitThe idea of secession seems almost inevitably to surface in times of national turmoil, political disarray, ideological and ethnic pillarization and economic resentment. In the wake of the Great Fraud, aka the 2020 American election, there is a whiff of secession in the air.Rush Limbaugh worries that America is “trending toward secession.” Texas GOP chairman Alan West suggested that law-abiding states should “bond together and form a union of states that will abide by the constitution.” Though he asserted “I never say anything about secession,” the implication was certainly present. Texit is in the wind. Rep. Kyle Biedermann (R-Fredericksburg) said “I am committing to file legislation this session that will allow a referendum to give Texans a vote for the State of Texas to reassert its status as an independent nation.”