Erik Bratt from Sweden about the Attacks

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Join us 7 PM and 2 or 3 Pm 7 Days a week - Also the room is Open for anyone that wants it for lives or Private Meetings - Contact Shawn Harvey or us by email to arrange this - The link s always the same
https://zoom.us/j/7926352550
Any Questions please contact Dallas 403 437 1718
Thank you
Latest video are here what we are working on Please subscribe and we also have moved to Brighteon and download Zoom to join everyone for discussion - You do not to create a server we have the software- We just email link, add to FB when we are scheduling the next event - link to connect to - it will ask you to connect voice and camera
We the People Constitutional Conventions Youtube and Brighteon
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_kvnUusdDPeJgByvgkEFAA
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/dallas
We The People Constitutional Conventions on Facebook and in the pinned post there are links to all the Provinces and Territories
https://www.facebook.com/groups/373652496802161/
Download Zoom https://zoom.us/support/download
Zoom has Closed Captioning - download this and setup so you can join in on Zoom
https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/207279736-Getting-Started-with-Closed-Captioning?fbclid=IwAR0nVgCYNPvX7wbbU3_G4dFCbKuZbD39E9wXSXnYHcfr3t3rZiLJbOkVCfM