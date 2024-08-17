More Secret Service Fiascos: Evidence Destroyed, Breastfeeding on the Job?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
August 16, 2024 - Will the incompetence never end? USSS looks very guilty is allowing the near-assassination of President Trump, and they don’t seem to understand that an agent breastfeeding a baby at a Trump rally might just get in the way of DOING YOUR JOB! We’ll also look at “Commie-La’s” new Soviet-style proposals.
