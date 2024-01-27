I Saw Electric Living Color

Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider
Jan 26, 2024
Rabbi Schneider shares a supernatural image he received from the Lord.
**********************************************
**** FIND JESUS **** https://djj.show/YTFindJesus
**** BECOME A MONTHLY PARTNER **** https://djj.show/ndb
***** DONATE ****https://djj.show/y3q
**********************************************
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPXZyVtXUPc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.