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WHY DOES TRUMP PUSH THE VACCINE AND THE LEFT PUSHES A BILL TO ARREST UNVACCINATED?
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282 views • January 01, 2022
Trump has promoted the vaccine and many people are asking why? I will answer that question and tell you about the left using the vaccine in evil ways.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necess
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necess
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