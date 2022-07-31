Biden's Clown World #9: Economy, Part1 - July 27, 2022

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Economy, Part1: 'Biden's Clown World' In 3-Minutes using headlines as short reminders of the current status of the nation.
The Democrats' idiocracy, which is always a 3-ring circus of corruption, incompetence & power lust. The end result is an increasing societal disorder & culture breakdown of misery - aka 'Biden's Clown World'.
Snapshot headline evidence of why Democrats do not deserve to be placed into legislative or bureaucracy authority positions whether at the Federal, State & Local levels.
Headlines grabbed from articles from July 27 and prior recent dates, 2022. Music: Die Walküre, WWV 86B - Fantasie US Marine Band-Part 1, www.musopen.org; Link to Clown World#9 video's memes: https://www.powerlineblog.com/; Front cover: wallpaper, Desktop Wallpapers III - ojdo.de 1920 × 1080
Links to all headlines:
https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2022/07/25/shocking-poll-majority-believe-government-is-corrupt-and-rigged-n484954
https://www.revolver.news/2022/07/tucker-carlson-conviction-of-steve-bannon-marks-massive-escalation-of-democrats-sending-political-enemies-to-prison/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-approval-key-2024-state-hits-record-low
https://www.newsweek.com/biden-less-popular-trump-during-russia-investigation-1623899
https://legalinsurrection.com/2022/07/white-house-changing-the-definition-of-recession-ahead-of-possible-dismal-economic-report/
https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2022/07/25/how-does-the-biden-wh-deal-with-a-recession-simple-change-the-words-definition/
https://spectator.org/biden-funds-palestinian-anti-semitism/
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2022/07/biden-admin-says-climate-change-can-force-military-intervention/
https://www.wnd.com/2022/07/huge-number-democrats-say-constitution-irrelevant-dont-know/
https://republicbrief.com/blm-backed-dem-indicted-on-federal-wire-fraud-charges-faces-20-years-in-prison/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/24/democrats-slip-capitol-hill-jobs-plan-illegal-aliens-funding-package/
https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/us-strategic-petroleum-reserve-lowest-level-1985
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/07/rep-jackson-lee-calls-for-reparation-proposals-to-repair-the-246-years-of-slavery/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11047253/Kamala-Harris-tells-Republicans-need-learn-womans-body-works.html
https://pluralist.com/cbs-sure-the-economy-may-stink-but-cheap-croissants-and-espresso-in-europe/
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/courage-strength-optimism/bidenvilles-americas-new-emblem-of-decay
https://www.politicaltruthnow.com/as-americans-continue-to-suffer-at-the-pump-biden-sends-infuriating-series-of-self-congratulatory-tweets/
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2022/07/gore-eliminate-democracy-to-save-planet
https://www.theblaze.com/soros-backed-group-purchasing-18-spanish-language-radio-stations-to-suppress-disinformation
https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/backlash-against-progressive-soros-backed-das-continues-violent-crime-soars
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/25/over-60-shot-during-weekend-in-mayor-lori-lightfoots-chicago/
https://thefederalist.com/2022/07/25/dark-money-groups-are-funding-the-lefts-court-packing-agenda/
https://libertyunyielding.com/2022/07/23/carjackings-by-teens-skyrocket-resulting-in-increased-killings/
https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2022/jul/21/democrats-always-know-corporate-media-willing-to-h/
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/scott-whitlock/2022/07/25/scrubbing-squads-scandals-four-controversies-press-buried
https://thefederalist.com/2022/07/25/in-show-of-pro-abortion-brutality-gov-gretchen-whitmer-just-slashed-care-for-pregnant-women-from-michigans-budget/
https://nypost.com/2022/07/24/state-department-official-alan-eyre-slammed-for-saying-he-prefers-high-gas-prices/