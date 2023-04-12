Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Collapse: The Long, Dark Winter (S1E18)
25 views
channel image
Laurel
Published a day ago |

Winter arrives, leaving survivors cold, hungry, dirty, and depressed. The Protector purges dissent among the universities. Regional civil war commences in China. How to support me: SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/laurel Send money via PayPal (enter my email - [email protected] - when prompted): https://www.paypal.com/signin?returnUri=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paypal.com%2Fmyaccount%2Ftransfer&state=%2Fhomepage Contact/Social Media and other video presence: Email: [email protected] YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/laurelschannel Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/laurel Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/laurel/ Gab: https://www.subscribestar.com/laurel Citations: Music purchased through subscription license on Bensound: https://www.bensound.com/ Most video clips purchased through subscription license on StoryBlocks: https://www.videoblocks.com/ Some photos and clips are from government websites

Keywords
shtfinsurrectionapocalypseelectric gridgrid down

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket