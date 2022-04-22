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'This is the worst it's ever been,' says Ariz. Sheriff Mark Lamb on border crisis
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70 views • April 22, 2022
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb addressed concerns as Title 42 is expected to be repealed in May. One Americas Stella Escobedo talked to him about how they're planning for the influx in migrants and drugs.
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