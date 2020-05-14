BREAKING: SECRET UNMASKING DOCS RELEASED; BIDEN NOW A SUSPECT IN CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION 1930-6P

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Episode #1930 - Wednesday - May 13, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/BppFmHTmvkE
DNI Richard Grenell declassified the list of Obama officials involved in the unmasking of General Mike Flynn in his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. CBS reporter Catherine Herridge obtained the list of Obama operatives who unmasked General Flynn. Names include former CIA Director John Brennan, Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power and former DNI chief James Clapper. Joe Biden is also on the list!TRENDING:BREAKING: List of Obama Operatives Who Unmasked General Mike Flynn Revealed… Including Brennan, Biden, Clapper and Samantha Power! BREAKING: SECRET UNMASKING DOCS RELEASED; BIDEN NOW A SUSPECT IN CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/4s3n30qFM08
GUEST: Larry Ward is the President of Political Media, Chairman of Constitutional Rights PAC, Founded Gun Appreciation Day, Hosted the Million Veterans March, Board member of the Free Press Foundation, and CEO of Gun Dynamics. http://wearenotinthistogether.com
🔴Now It’s General Flynn’s Turn. Let’s Support Him Now! http://SupportGeneralFlynn.com
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