BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BREAKING: SECRET UNMASKING DOCS RELEASED; BIDEN NOW A SUSPECT IN CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION 1930-6P
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2033 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1 view • May 14, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1930 - Wednesday - May 13, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/BppFmHTmvkE 

DNI Richard Grenell declassified the list of Obama officials involved in the unmasking of General Mike Flynn in his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. CBS reporter Catherine Herridge obtained the list of Obama operatives who unmasked General Flynn. Names include former CIA Director John Brennan, Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power and former DNI chief James Clapper. Joe Biden is also on the list!TRENDING:BREAKING: List of Obama Operatives Who Unmasked General Mike Flynn Revealed… Including Brennan, Biden, Clapper and Samantha Power!    BREAKING: SECRET UNMASKING DOCS RELEASED; BIDEN NOW A SUSPECT IN CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/4s3n30qFM08 
 
GUEST: Larry Ward is the President of Political Media, Chairman of Constitutional Rights PAC, Founded Gun Appreciation Day, Hosted the Million Veterans March, Board member of the Free Press Foundation, and CEO of Gun Dynamics.  http://wearenotinthistogether.com


🔴Now It’s General Flynn’s Turn.  Let’s Support Him Now! http://SupportGeneralFlynn.com

🔵Buy, Sell & Exchange GOLD w/ a Mobile App! Click Here!
http://www.swipewithgold.com 💳💳💳💳💳
Get your GOLD PREPAID DEBIT MASTERCARD for FREE ^^^
🔵Get The World Famous Fighter Flare! Click Here!
http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code "PETE"  for 20% OFF 🔦
🔵Support your health today with Collagen! Click Here! http://HealthWithPete.com    
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
🔵Get Your FREE Gold & Silver Investment Guide:  
http://marketing.orionmetalexchange.com/ira-investor-guide-incentive 
See Our Reviews: https://www.consumeraffairs.com/finance/orion-metal-exchange.html 
 
BUY PISTOL PETE’S BEEF JERKY HERE    https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/ 
ANNOUNCING... THE LAUNCH OF THE COST CLUB!
JOIN OUR BUYING GROUP & GET PRODUCTS AT COST!  http://petelive.tv/costclub  Save America - Buy American!
SAVE OUR APP:  https://1crd.me/PeteSantilli  
🚨BYPASS SILICON VALLEY CENSORSHIP! SIGNUP FOR FREE TEXT ALERTS: Text “NEWS” to 74121  or visit  Petelive.tv/text 🚨
Keywords
pete santillitrumpnewsmaga
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report Examines Death and Grief as a Daily Presence for Palestinians

Report Examines Death and Grief as a Daily Presence for Palestinians

Douglas Harrington
Six Americans Sue Trump Over White House Press Access Restrictions

Six Americans Sue Trump Over White House Press Access Restrictions

Douglas Harrington
Palestinians gain representation in Israel, in a last ditch attempt to survive an apartheid regime

Palestinians gain representation in Israel, in a last ditch attempt to survive an apartheid regime

Lance D Johnson
Tech Giants Brace For Intense Scrutiny If Democrats Win Midterms

Tech Giants Brace For Intense Scrutiny If Democrats Win Midterms

Chase Codewell
Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Douglas Harrington
CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy