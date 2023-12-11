Create New Account
How to restore the on off switches of your own DNA?
The Real Dr Judy
"Dimethyl Glycine, so that you restore the on off switches of your own DNA, because we're all missing Dimethyl Glycine from our food because of glyphosate..."

You can also watch my talk on DMG earlier this year: https://tinyurl.com/WhyDMG

DMG answers in my store: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/catalogsearch/result/?q=dmg

General FAQ on nutritional foundation and Paximune: https://therealdrjudy.com/faq

Full Twitter Space: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1yNGaZDOvdNJj?s=20

