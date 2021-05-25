© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bombshell –Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai Exposing Government/Technology State Sponsored Censorship
Follow
2
Share
Report
1292 views • May 25, 2021
https://danhappel.com/dr-shiva-exposing-gov-tech-state-sponsored-censorship/
MUST WATCH – Dr. Shiva's Historic ongoing Lawsuit you never heard about, exposing the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) of State & Local Governments Cyber Election Interference Operations Playbook. First Case in U.S. To Show Government MADE Twitter Silence Political Speech. The playbook of government/big-tech censorship against political candidates & American Patriots.
The most important piece of the censorship you didn't know existed!
Are Big Tech & Big Media tools/pawns of the Government?
Dr. Shiva Calls out the illusion of the left vs right and election fraud investigations.
Does Government launder censorship through twitter?
Learn how the government silences/censors political candidates through big tech.
Learn More & Support Dr. Shiva's Lawsuit: Www.winbackfreedom.com
MUST WATCH – Dr. Shiva's Historic ongoing Lawsuit you never heard about, exposing the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) of State & Local Governments Cyber Election Interference Operations Playbook. First Case in U.S. To Show Government MADE Twitter Silence Political Speech. The playbook of government/big-tech censorship against political candidates & American Patriots.
The most important piece of the censorship you didn't know existed!
Are Big Tech & Big Media tools/pawns of the Government?
Dr. Shiva Calls out the illusion of the left vs right and election fraud investigations.
Does Government launder censorship through twitter?
Learn how the government silences/censors political candidates through big tech.
Learn More & Support Dr. Shiva's Lawsuit: Www.winbackfreedom.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.