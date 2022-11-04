The Four Horsemen, and Seven Seals, Explained, Part 1 of 9, "Introduction," Timestamp: 10/28/2022

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Many mistake the opening of the Seven Seals of Revelation 5-7 for the tribulation era. These seven seals are the preliminary steps which will allow the tribulation era to have its God-ordained purpose commence upon the earth.
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