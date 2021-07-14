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Latest Biden Administration Overreach, States Kowtowing & All The Money Spent Unconstitutionally
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10 views • July 14, 2021
US Dept. of Education put out a press release that continues federal overreaches. States are kowtowing to it because they are getting billions under the guise it's for COVID relief. Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode to expose the hypocrisy and criminality of those involved. Let's bring justice on them!
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-latest-biden-administration-overreach-states-kowtowing-all-the-money-spent-unconstitutionally/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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