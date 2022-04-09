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Better Than God – Yuval Noah Harari
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49 views • April 09, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby Show.
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane warns of the psychopath Yuval Noah Harari, the proclaimed “prophet” and right hand man of Klaus Schwab, both with the goal of changing your God given DNA for the purposes of re-engineering human life, and our special Friday segments of “Ask Dr. Jane” and the brand new Natural Health Series, an exploration of the gifts of the Earth already available to us, that have been suppressed by pharmaceutical industry and governments worldwide – the time to create and protect your optimal health is NOW!
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10axty-better-than-god-yuval-noah-harari.html
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane warns of the psychopath Yuval Noah Harari, the proclaimed “prophet” and right hand man of Klaus Schwab, both with the goal of changing your God given DNA for the purposes of re-engineering human life, and our special Friday segments of “Ask Dr. Jane” and the brand new Natural Health Series, an exploration of the gifts of the Earth already available to us, that have been suppressed by pharmaceutical industry and governments worldwide – the time to create and protect your optimal health is NOW!
Filterssuck.com (Promo Code: Ruby for extra 10% off)
MyPillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby for up to 66% off)
Zstacklife.com (Promo Code: Ruby
Drjaneruby.towergarden.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10axty-better-than-god-yuval-noah-harari.html
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