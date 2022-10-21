Doomsday" Clock, Amy C.Barrett, 2020 UN Speeches





In Episode 32 we discuss the Climate clock, or as some call it, Doomsday Clock in New York. We look at lock down rules implemented around the world, and discuss some of the speeches made at the United Nations. We also discuss what is being said about the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett and the remarks made by William Barr at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast on church and state separation.