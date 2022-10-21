Doomsday" Clock, Amy C.Barrett, 2020 UN Speeches
In Episode 32 we discuss the Climate clock, or as some call it, Doomsday Clock in New York. We look at lock down rules implemented around the world, and discuss some of the speeches made at the United Nations. We also discuss what is being said about the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett and the remarks made by William Barr at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast on church and state separation.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.