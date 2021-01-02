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Bible Says Mutants are Here - Part 2 - 02/01/2021
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90 views • January 31, 2021
Genesis 6:2 "That the sons of God saw the daughters of men that they were fair; and they took them wives of all which they chose. There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown" - KJV
The offspring between the sons of God and the daughters of men were Giants. Pastor Stan shares today what the Bible says will happen in the end times - coming real soon, and that mutants are already right here on the Earth. Pastor Stan continues with Part 2 in today's Broadcast.
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Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
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Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
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The offspring between the sons of God and the daughters of men were Giants. Pastor Stan shares today what the Bible says will happen in the end times - coming real soon, and that mutants are already right here on the Earth. Pastor Stan continues with Part 2 in today's Broadcast.
We can't wait for you to join us March 27 - March 30, 2021 for our Sevenfold Miracle Crusade. Register here:
https://www.sevenfoldmiraclecrusades....
To stay at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Richardson, Dallas TX, please reserve your hotel booking here:
https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/group-boo...
Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry...
Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com...
Download the Prayer Topic List: https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads
Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com/
EMP Shields:
www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
www.heavensharvest.com
Promo Code: Stan
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
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