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Kathleen Courtney Hochul current governor of New York
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64 views • September 28, 2021
NY Governor Kathy Hochul goes on unhinged religious rant, says “The vaccine is from God” and “I need you to be my Apostles”
1 Corinthians 1 : 26 - 29
For ye see your calling, brethren, how that not many wise men after the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble, are called:
But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty;
And base things of the world, and things which are despised, hath God chosen, yea, and things which are not, to bring to nought things that are:
That no flesh should glory in his presence.
1 Corinthians 3 : 16 - 19
Know ye not that ye are the temple of God, and that the Spirit of God dwelleth in you?
If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are.
Let no man deceive himself. If any man among you seemeth to be wise in this world, let him become a fool, that he may be wise.
For the wisdom of this world is foolishness with God. For it is written, He taketh the wise in their own craftiness.
Galatians 1 : 8 - 9
But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed.
As we said before, so say I now again, If any man preach any other gospel unto you than that ye have received, let him be accursed.
WAKE UP !!
WE ARE LIVING IN THE BIBLICAL WORLD IN THE PROPHESIED LAST DAYS BEFORE CHRIST'S RETURN AND YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE LEFT BEHIND HERE !!
YOU ARE BEING DECEIVED !!
SEEK JESUS NOW !! HE IS THE ONLY WAY OUT !!
JESUS = THE WORD
GET SAVED NOW !!
1 Corinthians 15:1-4
“ 1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures ”
Romans 10:9-10
“ 9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. “
Romans 10 : 13
“ For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. “
2 Timothy 2 :19
“ Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity. “
SUBSCRIBE HERE:
“WAKE UP” https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbbw9bUPqcpZTlQLJXTUimg/videos
“WAKE UP 3” https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsxkxft5163Bi9eIDBAcO9w/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1Xc6qCVfi2pp/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wiktor
1 Corinthians 1 : 26 - 29
For ye see your calling, brethren, how that not many wise men after the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble, are called:
But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty;
And base things of the world, and things which are despised, hath God chosen, yea, and things which are not, to bring to nought things that are:
That no flesh should glory in his presence.
1 Corinthians 3 : 16 - 19
Know ye not that ye are the temple of God, and that the Spirit of God dwelleth in you?
If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are.
Let no man deceive himself. If any man among you seemeth to be wise in this world, let him become a fool, that he may be wise.
For the wisdom of this world is foolishness with God. For it is written, He taketh the wise in their own craftiness.
Galatians 1 : 8 - 9
But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed.
As we said before, so say I now again, If any man preach any other gospel unto you than that ye have received, let him be accursed.
WAKE UP !!
WE ARE LIVING IN THE BIBLICAL WORLD IN THE PROPHESIED LAST DAYS BEFORE CHRIST'S RETURN AND YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE LEFT BEHIND HERE !!
YOU ARE BEING DECEIVED !!
SEEK JESUS NOW !! HE IS THE ONLY WAY OUT !!
JESUS = THE WORD
GET SAVED NOW !!
1 Corinthians 15:1-4
“ 1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures ”
Romans 10:9-10
“ 9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. “
Romans 10 : 13
“ For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. “
2 Timothy 2 :19
“ Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity. “
SUBSCRIBE HERE:
“WAKE UP” https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbbw9bUPqcpZTlQLJXTUimg/videos
“WAKE UP 3” https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsxkxft5163Bi9eIDBAcO9w/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1Xc6qCVfi2pp/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wiktor
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