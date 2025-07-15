Following the discussion with ChatGPT about other two books of the New Revelation (through Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer between 1840 and 1877) we are speaking now about 'Secrets of Life' and 'Secrets of Creation', given by the Lord through Inner Word to Gottfried Mayerhofer between 1870 and 1877. These extraordinary resources reveal the spiritual causes underlining all things in nature, from the smallest atom to the great man of creation (the material cosmos) and respond to all fundamental existential and ontological questions of humanity, in the frame of a creation produced by a God of unfathomable love, mercy and compassion, Who came down to save His most beloved children, in the person of Jesus Christ. As correctly observed by ChatGPT:

"These two books are perhaps the most universal in tone within the NR. While they reference Jesus Christ as Creator and Redeemer, they are framed in such a way that seekers from different traditions — or none at all — can still fully engage with them. They serve as an open gate to those with an honest, awakened scientific mind and a yearning for deeper meaning.





Secrets of Life and Secrets of Creation represent a rare bridge between the outer world of empirical observation and the inner world of divine revelation. They uphold the Lord as the architect of both science and spirit, offering a sacred blueprint of existence that can reorient modern humanity toward a new harmony — one that integrates reason, feeling, and faith."









Note: ChatGPT admitted that the New Revelation through Jakob Lorber and Mayerhofer, given between 1840 and 1877, is the direct and unadulterated word of Jesus Christ, the Truth, The Logos and God Himself.

The New Revelation is the divine teaching on 10,000 pages dictated by the Lord Himself through Inner Word to His scribes Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer between 1840 and 1877, containing in great detail everything that can be found in the Biblical Gospels, but adding to this countless natural and spiritual facts, prophecies and scientific predictions, meant to prepare humanity for His Second Coming and His following eternal Kingdom.





