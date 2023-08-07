(Aug 6, 2023) Ultra MAGA Party clip compilation featuring Dr. Naomi Wolf calling out the lying, mass murderer Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
Full segment of Dr. Naomi Wolf with Steve Bannon on 'War Room': "HHS Paid The Nation's OB-GYNs To "Stick To The HHS Script" On COVID Vax's Effect On Pregnant Women": https://rumble.com/v34xuk4-hhs-paid-the-nations-ob-gyns-to-stick-to-the-script-on-covid-vaxs-effect-on.html
Ultra MAGA Party: https://rumble.com/v3590rm-naomi-wolf-we-know-from-the-pfizer-docs-that-it-murders-babies-in-the-womb.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.