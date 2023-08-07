Create New Account
NAOMI WOLF: We know from the PFIZER docs that it MURDERS BABIES IN THE WOMB!
Prevent Global Genocide
Published Yesterday

(Aug 6, 2023) Ultra MAGA Party clip compilation featuring Dr. Naomi Wolf calling out the lying, mass murderer Dr. Rochelle Walensky.


Full segment of Dr. Naomi Wolf with Steve Bannon on 'War Room': "HHS Paid The Nation's OB-GYNs To "Stick To The HHS Script" On COVID Vax's Effect On Pregnant Women":  https://rumble.com/v34xuk4-hhs-paid-the-nations-ob-gyns-to-stick-to-the-script-on-covid-vaxs-effect-on.html


Ultra MAGA Party: https://rumble.com/v3590rm-naomi-wolf-we-know-from-the-pfizer-docs-that-it-murders-babies-in-the-womb.html

