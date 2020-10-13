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Minn. may prove why the polls are incorrect again
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29 views • October 13, 2020
Both the Trump and Biden campaigns are zeroing in on gaining support from voters living in Minnesota’s Iron Range. One America’s Shane Althaus has more on how this may prove why mainstream polls are possibly missing the mark once again.
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