Canada's New LIBERAL Prime Minister | Special CALL IN - With OurPrinciples.ca Founders Q&A

SPECIAL REPORT & CALL IN SHOW: MAVERICK NEWS





Today's Top News Stories with Rick Walker:





* Liberals Choose their New Leader to Replace Trudeau & The Next Prime Minister of Canada. The faceboof between Mark Carney, and Chrystia Freeland is over. Now we look ahead to the next election.





* PLUS - Special Call In: Talk directly to the founders of "OurPrinciples.ca" an organization promoting Canadian rights, and freedoms. Learn about their campaign to restore Canada's constitutional rights and protect your freedoms. Call in to ask questions and comment on today's top news stories.





Please support our journalism by donating at: https://www.freedomreporters.com





Visit our Website at:

https://www.mavericknews.ca





#freedom, #libearls, #trudeau, #carney, Freeland,