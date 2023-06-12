Bow Down To The Theocracy

Homoglobia: The New National Religion
* Now is the time to act.
* People are increasingly repulsed by this.
* All governments are theocracies.
* We are only debating the method of “ocracy” and whom is the “theo”.
* The [Bidan] administration is declaring — and genuflecting to — a different god/religion.
* The ‘progressive’ [pride] flag is now the national flag.
* We have no chance of reversing that without acknowledging what it is: religious devotion, worship and affirmation from the state.
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 12 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2ts9v8-why-every-government-is-a-theocracy-guest-bob-vander-plaats-61223.html
