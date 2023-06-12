Create New Account
Bow Down To The Theocracy
Homoglobia: The New National Religion

* Now is the time to act.

* People are increasingly repulsed by this.

* All governments are theocracies.

* We are only debating the method of “ocracy” and whom is the “theo”.

* The [Bidan] administration is declaring — and genuflecting to — a different god/religion.

* The ‘progressive’ [pride] flag is now the national flag.

* We have no chance of reversing that without acknowledging what it is: religious devotion, worship and affirmation from the state.


The full episode is linked below.


Steve Deace Show | 12 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2ts9v8-why-every-government-is-a-theocracy-guest-bob-vander-plaats-61223.html

evilpridesatanicsatanismspiritual warfarewickednessindoctrinationinfiltrationperversionideologysubversionidolatryculture wardemonismspiritual darknessdemonic influencetheocracydiabolicsteve deacedemonic attackmalevolencedemonic presencehomoglobia

