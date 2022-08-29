COVID-19 mRNA vaccines cause massive fish die off in Oder river, Kerala India and San Francisco Bay and will cause all marine life to die ⚠ PREVENT! WARN! SPREAD!

I hope I'm wrong and that they prevent all marine life from dying if I'm right.It's written like this so they test if there is spike protein, mRNA or any other COVID-19 vaccine ingredient in the water that caused the massive fish die-off and to Prevent Global GeneDrive Genocide!

Undo the instructions put in the genetic code that make the vaccinees produce the spike protein ad infinitum (without end) also to prevent 5 billion deaths due to Antibody Dependent Enhancement!





Environmental Group Reports Large Numbers of Fish Dying Across San Francisco Bay - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lDyi1MLh69k





VIRAL SHORTS - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUIxoOy9c6yEasCqQDXpAsQ/videos





The lake is full of dead fish_#shorts _#trendingshorts _#lake _#fish - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/jklmPLwyUY4





Fish graveyard.beached fishes in kerala shore#harbour #coralfish #deadfish - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/qK-A6nY3TUE





Seven bowls - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seven_bowls





Revelation 16:3 - Bible Gateway

https://www.biblegateway.com/verse/en/Revelation%2016:3





Mass fish die-off in German-Polish river blamed on unknown toxic substance - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d3qrzndh3qA





Mystery surrounds mass fish die-off in Germany's Oder River | DW News - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFCFrPkw7LE





Drone views of European river’s massive fish kill | The Courier Mail

https://www.couriermail.com.au/news/national/drone-views-of-european-rivers-massive-fish-kill/video/bbc58fe9184eed16bd5319545e537fe3





Mystery surrounds mass fish die-off in Germany's Oder River - video Dailymotion

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8d1v8k





Toxic algae may explain Oder River fish die-offs in Germany and Poland | DW News - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8L1Tw0myBC4





Algae - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Algae





Red algae - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Red_algae#Life_cycle





What does algae eat? - Quora

https://www.quora.com/What-does-algae-eat





5 Things You Need to Know about Algae | Department of Energy

https://www.energy.gov/eere/articles/5-things-you-need-know-about-algae





Oxygen - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oxygen





70 percent of the oxygen you breathe is produced by the ocean

https://xshore.com/news/70-percent-of-the-oxygen-you-breathe-is-produced-by-the-ocean





C4591001_Clinical_Protocol_Nov2020.pdf

https://cdn.pfizer.com/pfizercom/2020-11/C4591001_Clinical_Protocol_Nov2020.pdf





'Monsanto wants total control, covers up grave GMO dangers' - Researcher — RT SophieCo

https://www.rt.com/shows/sophieco/monsanto-control-gmo-danger-622/



