COVID-19 mRNA vaccines cause massive fish die off in Oder river, Kerala India and San Francisco Bay and will cause all marine life to die ⚠ PREVENT! WARN! SPREAD!

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I hope I'm wrong and that they prevent all marine life from dying if I'm right.It's written like this so they test if there is spike protein, mRNA or any other COVID-19 vaccine ingredient in the water that caused the massive fish die-off and to Prevent Global GeneDrive Genocide!
Undo the instructions put in the genetic code that make the vaccinees produce the spike protein ad infinitum (without end) also to prevent 5 billion deaths due to Antibody Dependent Enhancement!
Environmental Group Reports Large Numbers of Fish Dying Across San Francisco Bay - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lDyi1MLh69k
VIRAL SHORTS - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUIxoOy9c6yEasCqQDXpAsQ/videos
The lake is full of dead fish_#shorts _#trendingshorts _#lake _#fish - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/jklmPLwyUY4
Fish graveyard.beached fishes in kerala shore#harbour #coralfish #deadfish - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/qK-A6nY3TUE
Seven bowls - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seven_bowls
Revelation 16:3 - Bible Gateway
https://www.biblegateway.com/verse/en/Revelation%2016:3
Mass fish die-off in German-Polish river blamed on unknown toxic substance - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d3qrzndh3qA
Mystery surrounds mass fish die-off in Germany's Oder River | DW News - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFCFrPkw7LE
Drone views of European river’s massive fish kill | The Courier Mail
https://www.couriermail.com.au/news/national/drone-views-of-european-rivers-massive-fish-kill/video/bbc58fe9184eed16bd5319545e537fe3
Mystery surrounds mass fish die-off in Germany's Oder River - video Dailymotion
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8d1v8k
Toxic algae may explain Oder River fish die-offs in Germany and Poland | DW News - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8L1Tw0myBC4
Algae - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Algae
Red algae - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Red_algae#Life_cycle
What does algae eat? - Quora
https://www.quora.com/What-does-algae-eat
5 Things You Need to Know about Algae | Department of Energy
https://www.energy.gov/eere/articles/5-things-you-need-know-about-algae
Oxygen - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oxygen
70 percent of the oxygen you breathe is produced by the ocean
https://xshore.com/news/70-percent-of-the-oxygen-you-breathe-is-produced-by-the-ocean
C4591001_Clinical_Protocol_Nov2020.pdf
https://cdn.pfizer.com/pfizercom/2020-11/C4591001_Clinical_Protocol_Nov2020.pdf
'Monsanto wants total control, covers up grave GMO dangers' - Researcher — RT SophieCo
https://www.rt.com/shows/sophieco/monsanto-control-gmo-danger-622/