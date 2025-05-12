BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 387 - Esau or Jacob?
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
45 views • 1 day ago

In this video message I’m going to attempt to compress a lot of information and events covering 2000 years into a story that exposes the FALSE nation of ISRAEL we see today and its importance to the Roman Catholic Cult! This is an overview or outline only. This subject is very extensive and this is to be taken as a summary only.

There once was a political nation of ISRAEL that more or less ceased to exist around 70 AD. These people were the genetic descendants of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob who Moses delivered out of the land of Egypt around the year 1440 BC. These people repeatedly violated his commandments and turned to idolatry almost right from the start.

The second Temple was the focus of Jewish life however the religion of Talmudic Judaism was already entrenched and this satanic religion is what Jesus was constantly preaching against. The nation was in a very apostate condition by the time Jesus Christ was crucified on the cross. When the Jews rejected their long awaited Messiah the die was cast it was only another 40 years before God’s judgment fell on the nation. The Jews were looking for a POLITICAL Messiah to free them from the Roman occupation and they failed to realize the SPIRITUAL Messiah that Jesus Christ was.


sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
