Michigan police will no longer respond to every 911 call due to high gas prices

im Crenshaw,Oh come on now. Surely you can steal enough of the property of the citizenship to pay for more fuel? Start writing tickets out the ass. Bust more drug dealers and sell their dope. They should not be infringing on your commercial ventures anyway. What bullshit.

I can hear it now...

Cops: "hello 911 what is your emergency?"

Victim: "HELP! There is a someone here stabbing me!"

Cops: "Put them on the phone"

I thought libtards in Michigan de-funded the cops anyway?

Source: Fearless Nation.





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