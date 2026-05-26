Walk In Christ habitually and receive your full blessings and rewards

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James lesson #168; There is a time that all Christians will be evaluated in front of the Bema Seat Judgment of Christ. Crowns, blessings and rewards are taught throughout scripture. We look into Mark 10 and 1Peter 1, as to what the Apostle Peter taught us. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!